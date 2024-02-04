Top 10 movies that show the dark side of humans on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2024
Andhadhun is a neo-noir crime thriller that explores themes of greed, deceit, and blurred lines between morality and immorality. On YouTube.
Kahaani, a suspenseful mystery thriller following a pregnant woman’s search for her husband but finds out about the deep dark secrets of the city. On JioCinema.
Mukkabaaz is a sports drama that explores themes of poverty, exploitation, and the struggle for survival. On JioCinema.
Udta Punjab is a hard-hitting drama delving into the issue of drug abuse with themes of addiction, corruption, and the devastating impact of drugs. On Zee5.
Gangs of Wasseypur tells the story of two rival families locked in a bloody feud while exploring themes of violence, revenge, and the cycle of hatred. On Netflix.
Drishyam looks into the themes of morality, family loyalty, and the lengths people will go to for what they believe is right. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Black Friday is a movie based on the themes of religious extremism, violence, and the consequences of hatred. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Aamir is the story of a psychological thriller who suffers from dissociative identity disorder showcasing the importance of mental health and therapy. On YouTube.
Ugly is based on the dark underbelly of Mumbai after a young girl goes missing in the city. The movie showcases the true nature of people. On Prime Video.
Gulaal is a political drama that shows the reality of corruption and the power dynamics of the political world. On Prime Video.
Grahan is a dark and disturbing miniseries that delves into the mind of a real-life serial killer, offering a glimpse into the depths of human darkness.
