Top 10 movies that showcase the power of music on OTT platforms.
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Rockstar is one of the best musical movies about international rock sensation Jordan trying to become an international sensation. In JioCinema.
Rock On!! is the story of a rock band that reunites after a long time to relive the most significant moment of their lives. On Netflix.
Aashiqui 2 is a heartbreaking story of 2 lovers and singers who go through ups and downs together in their careers. On YouTube.
Secret Superstar follows the story of an up-and-coming singer who faces oppression from his own family regarding her singing dreams. On YouTube.
The Disciple follows the story of Sharad Nelukar, an avid practitioner of Hindustani classical music. On Netflix.
Baiju Bawara is a period drama revolving around the story of a singer who challenges Tansen to a duel in Akbar’s court. On YouTube.
Katyar Kaljat Ghusali revolves around a music gharana battle and features music by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy. On Zee5.
Gully Boy is based on the real story of rappers Divine and Nazy. on Prime Video.
La La Land features Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in lead roles playing the role of a pianist and an actress. On Apple TV.
Bohemian Rhapsody is a documentary movie about the lead singer of the band Queen, Freddie Mercury. On Prime Video.
