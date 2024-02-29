Top 10 movies that will help you deal with a heartbreak

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 29, 2024

Brooklyn on Prime Video is about a young woman who immigrates from Ireland to US in search of employment.

Bridesmaids on JioCinema will leave you laughing until it hurts.

Legally Blonde on Prime Video will make you leave you worries.

500 Days of Summer on Amazon Prime Video is about a hopeless romantic guy named Tom who falls in love.

Eat Pray Love on Netflix is about moving on post break up.

Crazy Stupid Love on JioCinema is about Carl who wants a divorce.

UP on Disney+Hotstar will make you believe in the power of true love.

The Other Woman on Prime Video is about Carly finding out about her boyfriend Mark's marriage.

He's Just Not That Into You on JioCinema is about people dealing with romantic issues.

Moana on Disney+Hotstar is about a self reliant woman who does not need a man.

