Top 10 movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a laughter ride

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024

3 Idiots is a masterpiece, if you haven’t watched it yet, you are surely missing out on a lot of comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chup Chup Ke is a film which became one of the best and most liked comedy films all over the nation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No Entry is a classic! You will laugh every time you watch this film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Multi starrer film Welcome was a blockbuster, with every character becoming famous.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a mixture of romance, drama and a lot of comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phir Hera Pheri has given Raju, Shyam and the most loved Baburao to this nation!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Recently released Good Newz will not give you a single minute of boredom.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Phas Gaye Re Obama is a different kind of film, which is unique in every sense, dialogues, cinematic shots, comedy etc.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hindi Medium is a super fun film with a great message for the audience. Overall, it received a thumbs up from the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Filled with entertainment, Dhol literally lets you know the meaning of ROFL!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most romantic films on Netflix and more OTT for all the hopeless romantics

 

 Find Out More