Top 10 movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video for a laughter ride
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
3 Idiots is a masterpiece, if you haven’t watched it yet, you are surely missing out on a lot of comedy.
Chup Chup Ke is a film which became one of the best and most liked comedy films all over the nation.
No Entry is a classic! You will laugh every time you watch this film.
Multi starrer film Welcome was a blockbuster, with every character becoming famous.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a mixture of romance, drama and a lot of comedy.
Phir Hera Pheri has given Raju, Shyam and the most loved Baburao to this nation!
Recently released Good Newz will not give you a single minute of boredom.
Phas Gaye Re Obama is a different kind of film, which is unique in every sense, dialogues, cinematic shots, comedy etc.
Hindi Medium is a super fun film with a great message for the audience. Overall, it received a thumbs up from the audience.
Filled with entertainment, Dhol literally lets you know the meaning of ROFL!
