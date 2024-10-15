Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix to polish your English
Nikita Thakkar
| Oct 15, 2024
Darkest Hour gives a history lesson as it is about Winston Churchill being in a dilemma to sign the peace treaty with Hitler. With history, one can get some English lessons too.
The Shawshank Redemption is a story of two prisoners and is an absolute classic. The movie is highly rated and is among the best to watch.
Monty Python and the Holy Grail is on Netflix. It is a British comedy on Arthurian legend with many innuendos and more.
The Nice Guys have Russel Crowe and Ryan Gosling in the lead. The film is based in 1977 in Los Angeles. One can pick up the accent and vintage vocabulary.
The Lost Daughter is a psychological film about a woman who goes back to the dark past after she gets fixated on a mother-daughter duo.
The Forrest Gump is a sweet and simple story of a man with low IQ. It is best to watch as it has simple words and is easy to follow.
The Irishman is a three and a half hour long film taking back to the 1950s era and giving a glimpse of organised crime.
The Hateful Eight is an American Western film by Quentin Tarantino. It is about a bounty hunter caught in a snowstorm. It will help you catch on some new words.
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom is set in the time of 1927. The movie is best to learn the colloquial language.
The Social Dilemma is best to learn the modern vocabulary related to technology and social media.
