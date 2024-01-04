Top 10 movies trending in India on Amazon Prime Video in January 2024

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Calling Saharsara is a newly released crime thriller movie with a blend of mystery in Telugu.

Dry Day is about Gannu who struggles with his drinking habits and his wife who wants to abort the baby because of his habits.

Mast Mein Rehne Ka follows the story of an old man who finds a new companion in a house he was trying to steal from.

My Name is Shruthi is a one of its kind movie about the skin mafia, providing the audience with a never-before-seen thriller.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a classic Karan Johar drama movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

80’s Buildup is a Tamil supernatural comedy movie following the story of a teenage boy trying to woo a girl before his grandfather’s funeral.

Zakir Khan: Mannpasand is a stand-up special from the comedian where he talks about his stories from childhood and a fateful Goa trip.

The third part of the Fukrey series, Fukrey 3 takes us on an absolute ride with a mix of comedy and thriller.

South Superstar Rajinikanth’s movie Jailer was one of the top hits of 2023 on Box Office and it is shining on OTT as well.

The comeback movie of King Khan, Pathaan is still highly loved and streamed by his fans after almost a year of its release.

