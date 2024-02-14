Top 10 movies, web series based on the life of real-life criminals on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024
El Chapo follows the rise, capture, and escape of notorious Mexican drug lord, Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán. On Netflix.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbai is based on the life of Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is based on the life of serial killer, Raman Raghav behind many murders in 1960s. On Zee5.
Narcos similarly follows, Pablo Escobar the cocaine kingpin of Colombia. On Netflix.
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is about one of the most dangerous serial killers of United States.
Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is a documentary that records the stories of survivors of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. On Netflix.
Omerta is based on the life of a terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. On Zee5.
The Assassination of Gianni Versace follows the death of the famous fashion designer by serial killer Andrew Cunan. On Prime Video.
Vaastav: The Reality is loosely based on the life of underworld gangster, Chhota Rajan. On YouTube.
Catch Me If You Can follows a con artist who successfully conned millions of dollars worth of checks. On Netflix.
