Top 10 movies, web series on Netflix that are perfect for a girls night

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2024

Ginny & Georgia is fun, entertaining, and adventurous. It is about Georgia who wants to give her family a normal life after being on the run for 2 years.

Laapataa Ladies is a quirky comedy drama about two wives getting exchanged on a train. It has a good message too.

Virgin River is a romantic drama revolving around a nurse who moves to North California town named Virgin River and new challenges find her.

Kissing Booth is all about friendship and love. It is sweet and oh-so-cute.

Well, if cuteness is not the theme of your girl's night, Lust Stories 2 is for you.

Little Women is a coming-of-age period drama about sisters as they slowly transition into adulthood.

Crazy Rich Asians is one of the most favourites for girls night. It is a romantic comedy drama about love between a teacher and a man who belongs to a super rich family.

How about a night full of vampires, wolves and eternal love? Twilight series is up on Netflix.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about an exceptional lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. It is impressive and motivating.

The Crown on Netflix is a series based on Queen Elizabeth II. It is binge-watch worthy.

