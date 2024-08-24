Top 10 movies, web series on Netflix that are perfect for a girls night
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 24, 2024
Ginny & Georgia is fun, entertaining, and adventurous. It is about Georgia who wants to give her family a normal life after being on the run for 2 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Laapataa Ladies is a quirky comedy drama about two wives getting exchanged on a train. It has a good message too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Virgin River is a romantic drama revolving around a nurse who moves to North California town named Virgin River and new challenges find her.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kissing Booth is all about friendship and love. It is sweet and oh-so-cute.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Well, if cuteness is not the theme of your girl's night, Lust Stories 2 is for you.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Little Women is a coming-of-age period drama about sisters as they slowly transition into adulthood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Crazy Rich Asians is one of the most favourites for girls night. It is a romantic comedy drama about love between a teacher and a man who belongs to a super rich family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
How about a night full of vampires, wolves and eternal love? Twilight series is up on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is about an exceptional lawyer with Asperger's syndrome. It is impressive and motivating.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Crown on Netflix is a series based on Queen Elizabeth II. It is binge-watch worthy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 feel good Korean dramas on OTT that will make you smile
Find Out More