Top 10 movies, web series that will stop streaming on Netflix from February 2024; watch it before its too late
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 31, 2024
La La Land, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, bids farewell to Netflix on February 1, 2024.
Call Me By Your Name Timothee Chalamet shines in this coming-of-age romance but it is leaving Netflix on February 1, 2024.
Zig & Sharko is an animated TV series that follows the comical escapades of Zig, a hyena, and Sharko, a shark, as they embark on humorous adventures.
Sons of the Caliphate explores the power dynamics and familial ties within Northern Nigeria's elite class.
Babylon Berlin delves into crime, drama, and historical fiction and offers a gripping portrayal of society.
The 2010 psychological horror drama starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis, Black Swan, received critical acclaim but it will be departing from Netflix soon.
The 2013 thriller, Prisoners, featuring Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman, revolves around a father's mission to find his missing daughter.
The Farewell, a 2019 English-Mandarin comedy-drama and a Golden Globes award for Best Actress-Musical will bid its farewell from Netflix.
Dune starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya in a sci-adventure that will also depart from Netflix.
Real Steel is a movie set in the near future where Robot boxing is one of the top sports. The movie stars Hugh Jackman in the lead role.
