Top 10 movies where Indian bravehearts defeat Pakistan to stream on OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 25, 2024
Unfreedom is a story of a lesbian couple can be watched on Netflix.
Loev is about a gay couple is available on Netflix.
Parzania about 2002 Gujarat riots. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Fire was banned, watch it for free on Youtube.
Anurag Kashyap’s Black Friday can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Bandit Queen is based on the life of Phoolan Devi. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Angry Indian Goddesses can be watched on Netflix.
John Abraham’s Water was banned. Watch on Youtube.
Gandu was banned for abusive language. Watch on Netflix.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love available on Amazon Prime Video.
