Top 10 movies with little to no dialogues to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
The Revenant on Amazon Prime Video has Leonardo DiCaprio in leading role. The story is about Hugh Glass who is abandoned by his hunting crew in the wild.
Cast-Away
2001: A Space Odyssey is more of a nonverbal experience. The film on Amazon Prime Video has very little dialogues.
A Ghost Story of 2017 has only a few minutes of dialogues. 15 minutes to be precise.
Keeping up with the title A Quiet Place barely has 65 lines of dialogue. The movie on JioCinema is worth watching.
No One Will Save You is on Disney+Hotstar. The makers deliberately kept little to no dialogue in the film.
The movie Silent Night has very limited dialogues. It is an action thriller and can be watched on YouTube.
Quest for Fire is essentially a silent film with barely any dialogue in it. The film is on YouTube to watch. It is about Cro-Magnon that depends of fire to survive.
City Lights that released in 1931 is on Amazon Prime Video. American silent romantic comedy-drama film directed and featuring Charlin Chaplin.
The General is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a silent comedy action film that released in 1926.
