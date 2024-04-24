Top 10 much-awaited foreign OTT releases to look forward to

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2024

Bridgerton is a romance drama set during the Regency era is scheduled to have season 3 released in May this year.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire follows Godzilla and Kong come together to fight for the survival of humanity and their own.

The second season of Game of Thrones prequel show House of Dragons has been highly anticipated by the fans.

The First Omen is a horror thriller movie following a young woman who gets sent to church and starts questioning her own faith.

The Penguin is an upcoming TV mini-series that follows the events of Batman as The Penguin attempts to take power into his own hands.

Blade Runner 2099 will be a live-action sequel to Blade Runner 2049 starring Ryan Reynolds.

Stranger Things Season 5 could be the finale season of the fan-favourite supernatural web series on Netflix.

After the release of the Squid Game reality show, the season of the show is racing up for a 2024 release on Netflix.

Jenna Ortega’s horror web series Wednesday was renewed for a second season and could see its release this year.

The fifth season of Netflix’s thriller show You could finally come to end with its last season’s possible release this year.

