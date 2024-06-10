Top 10 murder investigation Hindi web series on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 10, 2024
Sacred Games follows a Mumbai police officer who receives a cryptic warning leading him on an investigation into the city's criminal underworld. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi Crime was inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, following the rigorous investigation to track down the perpetrators of the crime. On Netflix,
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Paatal Lok, a down-and-out cop stumbles upon a high-profile case when he arrests four suspects linked to an assassination plot. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side revolves around two forensic experts who find themselves in a deadly game with a serial killer. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bhaukaal follows an honest police officer in Muzaffarnagar as he battles entrenched crime and corruption to restore law and order. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lal Bazaar delves into the lives of police officers at the Lal Bazaar Police Station as they investigate a string of gruesome murders. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dahaad follows the investigation into a series of deaths in public bathrooms by a serial killer. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jamtara follows three school dropouts who run a successful phishing scam but get ousted and a cop investigating the same. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunflower is a comedy murder mystery where a simpleton ends up becoming a chief suspect of the murder. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 must-watch Tamil web series on Netflix and other OTT
Find Out More