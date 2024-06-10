Top 10 murder investigation Hindi web series on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Sacred Games follows a Mumbai police officer who receives a cryptic warning leading him on an investigation into the city's criminal underworld. On Netflix.

Delhi Crime was inspired by the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, following the rigorous investigation to track down the perpetrators of the crime. On Netflix,

Paatal Lok, a down-and-out cop stumbles upon a high-profile case when he arrests four suspects linked to an assassination plot. On Prime Video.

Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side revolves around two forensic experts who find themselves in a deadly game with a serial killer. On Jio Cinema.

Bhaukaal follows an honest police officer in Muzaffarnagar as he battles entrenched crime and corruption to restore law and order. On MX Player.

Lal Bazaar delves into the lives of police officers at the Lal Bazaar Police Station as they investigate a string of gruesome murders. On Zee5.

Dahaad follows the investigation into a series of deaths in public bathrooms by a serial killer. On Prime Video.

Jamtara follows three school dropouts who run a successful phishing scam but get ousted and a cop investigating the same. On Netflix.

Sunflower is a comedy murder mystery where a simpleton ends up becoming a chief suspect of the murder. On Zee5.

