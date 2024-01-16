Top 10 murder mysteries that will keep you hooked on Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024
Adhura is an Amazon Prime web series starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal and Shrenik Arora. The series will keep you hooked to the end.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is one of the most interesting thrillers you will watch. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is available to rent on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is a murder mystery laced with courtroom drama. And what an epic thriller. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boston Strangler is a historical crime drama set in the 60s. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Death on the Nile is a Poirot mystery by Agatha Christie. It is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder on the Orient Express is a stunning murder mystery based on Agatha Christie's book of the same name. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan stars Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay Varma. Check it out on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A rookie cop teams up with a senior officer to investigate a series of murders. Watch it on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai is an enjoyable watch. Check it out on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor is full of twists and turns. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Last but not least, Drishyam 1 and 2 are a must watch. Binge both on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 11 Korean beauty tips and tricks for baby soft and supple skin
Find Out More