 Top 10 murder mysteries that will keep you hooked on Netflix and more OTT 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 16, 2024

Adhura is an Amazon Prime web series starring Ishwak Singh, Rasika Duggal and Shrenik Arora. The series will keep you hooked to the end. 

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun is one of the most interesting thrillers you will watch. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is available to rent on Apple TV. 

 Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer is a murder mystery laced with courtroom drama. And what an epic thriller. Watch it on Netflix. 

Boston Strangler is a historical crime drama set in the 60s. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Death on the Nile is a Poirot mystery by Agatha Christie. It is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Murder on the Orient Express is a stunning murder mystery based on Agatha Christie's book of the same name. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.  

Based on The Devotion of Suspect X, Jaane Jaan stars Kareena, Jaideep and Vijay Varma. Check it out on Netflix. 

A rookie cop teams up with a senior officer to investigate a series of murders. Watch it on SonyLiv.  

Radhika Apte and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raat Akeli Hai is an enjoyable watch. Check it out on Netflix. 

The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Vedhika and Rishi Kapoor is full of twists and turns. Watch it on Netflix. 

Last but not least, Drishyam 1 and 2 are a must watch. Binge both on Amazon Prime Video.

