Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Badla on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her lover.

Criminal Justice is about a cab driver who gets accused of a murder.

The Great Indian Murder can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rahasya a 2015 film is a perfect murder mystery on Zee5.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman who is suspected of killing her husband.

Asur stars Arshad Warsi in main role. Watch on Voot.

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect murder mystery starring Sonakshi Sinha.

Talvar series is based on Aarushi murder case.

U-turn is about people breaking traffic rules.

Drishyam features Ajay Devgn who saves his family from a murder.

