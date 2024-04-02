Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 02, 2024
Badla on Netflix is about a woman accused of killing her lover.
Criminal Justice is about a cab driver who gets accused of a murder.
The Great Indian Murder can be watched on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rahasya a 2015 film is a perfect murder mystery on Zee5.
Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is about a woman who is suspected of killing her husband.
Asur stars Arshad Warsi in main role. Watch on Voot.
Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video is a perfect murder mystery starring Sonakshi Sinha.
Talvar series is based on Aarushi murder case.
U-turn is about people breaking traffic rules.
Drishyam features Ajay Devgn who saves his family from a murder.
