Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is a must watch. Available on Prime Video.

Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun is one of the most interestin thrillers to watch on Apple TV.

Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep is on Netflix.

Adhura on Prime Video will keep you hooked to the screens.

Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix will make you skip your heart beats with its plot. Death on the Nile on Disney+Hotstar will leave you glued to your sofa.

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is a courtoom drama on Netflix.

This is a rookie cop story who investigates about series of murders. Watch Por Thozhil on SonyLiv.

The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor is available on Netflix.

Murder on the Orinet Express is a murder mystery on Disney+Hotstar.

Boston Strangler on Disney+Hotstar is a historical crime drama.

