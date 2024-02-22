Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 22, 2024
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam is a must watch. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun is one of the most interestin thrillers to watch on Apple TV.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jaane Jaan starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Adhura on Prime Video will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai on Netflix will make you skip your heart beats with its plot. Death on the Nile on Disney+Hotstar will leave you glued to your sofa.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu is a courtoom drama on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a rookie cop story who investigates about series of murders. Watch Por Thozhil on SonyLiv.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Body starring Emraan Hashmi, Rishi Kapoor is available on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Murder on the Orinet Express is a murder mystery on Disney+Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boston Strangler on Disney+Hotstar is a historical crime drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur star Pankaj Tripathi, Panchayat actor Jitendra Kumar and others ruling OTT in India
Find Out More