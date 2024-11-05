Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on OTT before The Buckingham Murders
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 05, 2024
The Buckingham Murders starring Kareena Kapoor Khan will start streaming on Netflix on November 8. It is a chilling tale of a boy's murder and the investigation.
Kahaani starring Vidya Balan is considered to be one of the best murder mysteries to date. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Badla on Netflix is about a woman being accused of killing her partner. Amitabh Bachchan as lawyer solves the case.
Ittefaq on Netflix surrounds a murder with a cop interrogating two suspects who are also the witnesses.
Talaash has Aamir Khan as cop dealing with a personal loss and investigating the murder of an actor. A spirit played by Kareena Kapoor helps him.
Manorama Six Feet Under is on Amazon Prime Video. Abhay Deol plays a detective here as he gets deployed by a minister's wife to spy on him. But her sudden death brings the twist.
Talvar on Disney+Hotstar is based on the double murder case of 2008 that took place in Noida.
Gupt is now considered to be cult classic. It is an action thriller with a murder mystery that will keep you at the edge of your seat.
Murder Mubarak on Netflix has a twist of comedy and mystery. Pankaj Tripathi as a cop is investigating a murder case of a high-profile.
Gumnaam is on Disney+Hotstar. It is one of the classics. It is about people stuck in a mansion on an island and getting killed one after the other.
