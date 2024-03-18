Top 10 musical dramas on OTT to uplift your mood and start off the week
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
La La Land, a romantic musical drama following the relationship between a jazz musician and an aspiring actress. On Prime Video.
Rockstar, Ranbir Kapoor stars as a musician grappling with fame and heartbreak in this Hindi musical drama. On Zee5.
Gully Boy is a musical drama following a street rapper's journey from the slums of Mumbai to stardom in the hip-hop scene. On Prime Video.
A Star is Born, depicts a romance between a seasoned musician battling addiction and a young singer on the rise. On Jio Cinema.
A young detective embarking on a quest to find his missing father in a whimsical musical adventure, Jagga Jasoos. On Netflix.
Burlesque revolves around a struggling burlesque club and a small-town girl's dream of stardom. On Prime Video.
The Greatest Showman is inspired by the life of P.T. Barnum and features captivating songs and choreography. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Pitch Perfect is a comedic musical drama following an all-female cappella group as they compete in a singing competition. On Jio Cinema.
Bohemian Rhapsody is a biographical drama depicting the rise of Queen, focusing on Freddie Mercury's life and career. On Prime Video.
Moana is an animated musical adventure following the journey of a spirited girl who sets sail on a daring mission. On Disney+ Hotstar.
