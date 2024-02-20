Top 10 must-watch Bollywood movies of 2000’s on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
3 Idiots follows three engineering rebels who challenge the system, sparking laughter and self-discovery. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti is another story of young rebels igniting a firestorm, merging history and passion for freedom. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. follows a gangster's love gamble which leads to be a medical mayhem. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taare Zameen Par is the inspiring story of a dyslexic boy who finds his wings under his teacher's guidance. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A disgraced coach leads underdog women to hockey glory, igniting national pride among viewers in Chak De! India on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Hera Pheri follows unemployed men who stumble upon riches, leading to chaotic comedy. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baghban is a heartbreaking story of an elderly couple's fight to test family bonds and rekindle love. On Hotstar,
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khosla Ka Ghosla! is a comedy movie about a bunch of common men who unite in a satirical heist to reclaim their land from a corrupt builder. On Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Wednesday is a thriller as a mysterious man's demands force society to confront moral dilemmas. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raajneeti, a ruthless dynasty's power struggle unfolds, exposing secrets and challenging loyalties. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Comedy Specials on Amazon Prime Video for a rib-tickling watch
Find Out More