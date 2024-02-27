Top 10 must-watch comedy movies from 90s on YouTube, Hotstar and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 27, 2024

Andaz Apna Apna is a cult classic comedy featuring the iconic pairing of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laugh-out-loud comedy, Coolie No. 1 starring Govinda, filled with hilarious situations. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Judwaa had a hilarious take on mistaken identities starring Salman Khan in a double role. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Biwi No. 1 was a comedic exploration the complications of bigamy, featuring Salman Khan. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haseena Maan Jaayegi was a rom-com featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, known for its heartwarming story. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The heartwarming comedy-drama starring Kamal Haasan as a nanny, Chachi 420 was a classic of its time. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dulhe Raja, was another rom-com starring Govinda and Raveena Tandon well known for its catch music. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A comedy starring Govinda disguised as an elderly woman, Aunty No. 1 was filled with situational humor. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action-comedy starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, Hero No. 1 is known for its comedic dialogues. On Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The action-comedy pairing of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi was loved by the fans. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Oscars 2024: Know the host, presenters, performers at the Academy Awards

 

 Find Out More