Top 10 must watch crime thrillers on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
Jaane Jaan that marked Kareena Kapoor Khan's OTT debut is a murder mystery. The movie also starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma is on Netflix.
Drishyam starring Ajay Devgn is about a father going to lengths to protect his family and hide the crime that has been accidentally committed. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Badla on Netflix is a mystery thriller. The story is about a lawyer who has been hired by a woman who has been accused of killing her partner.
Madaari on Zee5 is to be watched for Irrfan Khan's acting prowess. It also has a 7.6 rating on IMDb.
Mardaani is an action crime thriller. Rani Mukerji plays a cop who has to uncover the secrets of child trafficking cartel. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Gupt: The Hidden Truth is on Zee5. The psychological thriller starring Bobby Deol, Kajol and more is about a man who is accused of killing his stepfather.
Talaash: The Answer Lies Within is a crime thriller revolving around Inspector Shekhawat who has to solve the mystery behind the death of a high-profile actor.
Andhadhun is a black comedy crime thriller. The story is about a blind mind who witnessing a murder. It is on YouTube.
Badlapur is an action crime thriller that has Varun Dhawan in most fierce form. It is on JioCinema.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is a neo-noir crime thriller helmed by Anurag Kashyap. The story revolves around a serial killer who manages to escape law every time.
