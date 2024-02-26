Top 10 must-watch dramedies on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Sex Education is a hilarious and heartfelt coming-of-age story about teenagers navigating sexual intimacy.

Orange Is the New Black explores the lives of women in prison, with both humor and social commentary.

A coming-of-age dramedy, On My Block follows a group of friends balancing humor with tackling tough topics.

Russian Doll is a thought-provoking dramedy about a woman stuck in a time loop, featuring dark humor and personal growth.

Good Girls is a comedic crime drama following three suburban moms who turn to robbery to make ends meet.

Dead To Me is a dark dramedy following two women who form an unlikely friendship while dealing with personal loss and secrets.

The Kominsky Method is a heartwarming movie starring Michael Douglas as an aging actor turned acting coach.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend is a musical dramedy following a woman who moves across the country to pursue her high school crush.

A slice-of-life dramedy, Master of None follows an actor navigating relationships, careers, and cultural experiences.

Dear White People touches on issues surrounding race relations at a fictional Ivy League university.

