Top 10 must-watch environmental documentaries on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Honeyland is a movie on Prime Video that showcases the conflict between traditional and commercializational way of beekeeping.
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet showcases humanity's impact and solutions for saving Earth. Stream it on Netflix.
Kiss the Ground highlights the importance of soil regeneration in climate change. Also on Netflix.
8 Billion Angels explores overpopulation's impact on the environment. Stream it on Prime Video.
Cowspiracy on Netflix exposes the environmental harm of animal agriculture.
My Octopus Teacher is a documentary that explores the beauty of human-nature connection. Watch it on Netflix.
Seaspiracy reveals the destructive practices of the fishing industry. Watch it on Netflix.
Blackfish also similarly exposes the cruel treatment of orcas in captivity. Streaming on Prime Video.
I Am Greta follows the life of Greta Thunberg and the rise to climate activism. Watch on Zee5.
2040 explores existing solutions for a sustainable future. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
