Top 10 must-watch family dramas this summer on JioCinema, SonyLiv and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Home is an emotional tale of a family fighting eviction, featuring a stellar cast. On Jio Cinema.
Gullak is a laughter-filled journey back to childhood innocence, with relatable family anecdotes. On Sony LIV.
Mubarakan is a family drama filled with misunderstandings and miscommunications thanks to twin children. On SonyLIV.
The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family delves into the messy dynamics of family relationships, showcasing love amidst expectations. On Jio Cinema.
Yeh Meri Family on Netflix is a web series that evokes nostalgia for the simplicity of childhood summers and first crushes.
Mind The Malhotras on Prime Video is a humorous exploration of parental struggles through therapy sessions.
Dil Dhadakne Do is a comedy family drama revolving around a dysfunctional family on a cruise trip. On Netflix.
What The Folks is a humorous tale of a man living with his wife's parents, infused with sarcasm and realism. On YouTube.
The Aam Aadmi Family is a relatable portrayal of family dynamics, offering the perfect respite with its relatable storytelling. On YouTube.
Metro Park focuses on the quirks of the Gujarati community in a heartwarming family drama. On YouTube.
