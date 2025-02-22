TOP 10 must watch Korean crime thrillers
My name is a movie revolves around revenge, disguising, crime and action.
Beyond evil is a psychological thriller drama about two detective chasing a serial killer.
Voice centres detective and emergency call center team.
Flower for evil is a perfect blend of crime, mystery and emotions.
The Good detective explores crime solving and police corruption.
Mouse revolves around theme of psychopath and moral dilemmas.
God's Gift: 14 Days is about a mother get a chance to go back in time to prevent her daughter's murder.
The Lies Within is a thrilling drama with unfold truths.
Through the Darkness is based on real events.
Inspector Koo is about an ex-detective chases a brilliant bit psychotic female serial killer.
