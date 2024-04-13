Top 10 must-watch Korean crime thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
| Apr 13, 2024
Forgotten, a young man uncovers a web of secrets after his brother returns from a mental facility. On Netflix.
Innocent Witness on Netflix follows a lawyer defending a girl with autism who is a key witness in a murder case.
Decision to Leave revolves around an insomniac detective who investigates a suspicious death. On Prime Video.
Memories of Murder revolves around two inexperienced detectives who struggle with a real-life unsolved serial murder case. On Netflix.
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance follows a deaf man seeking revenge after being swindled by the black market. On Netflix.
Oldboy follows an old man seeking revenge after being kidnapped and imprisoned for 15 years for unknown reasons. On Prime Video.
The Man From Nowhere on Netflix is about a former special forces agent seeks revenge after his daughter is kidnapped.
Mother, an overprotective mother fights to protect her intellectually disabled son wrongly accused of murder. On Netflix.
I Saw the Devil, a secret agent exacts brutal revenge on a serial killer who murdered his girlfriend. On Prime Video.
