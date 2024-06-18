Top 10 must-watch Korean dramas on OTT full of twists and turns

Stranger or Secret Forest involves intricate plot involving betrayal and corruption at the highest levels, with unexpected revelations. On Netflix.

Signal includes time-travel elements with constantly shifting outcomes leads to surprising and unpredictable resolutions. On Netflix.

The Guest follows shocking revelations about the characters' pasts and connections to the antagonist, coupled with eerie supernatural elements. On Netflix.

Mouse includes ultiple jaw-dropping twists, including unexpected character transformations and hidden identities. On Netflix.

Flower of Evil consistently challenges perceptions with unexpected reveals about the protagonist's true identity and past actions. On Netflix.

Sky Castle has complex, interwoven storylines with shocking secrets about the characters' ruthless pursuit of success. On Viki.

Penthouse includes dramatic twists involving betrayal, murder, and complex character arcs that constantly change the dynamics. On Viki.

Kingdom, set in a historical survival settings.mixed with zombie horror, featuring unexpected betrayals and plot twists. On Netflix.

Save Me follows psychological twists involving brainwashing, manipulation, and the true nature of the cult leaders. On Netflix.

The World of the Married includes emotional and psychological twists with unpredictable character decisions and dramatic reveals. On Netflix.

