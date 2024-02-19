Top 10 must-watch Korean movies on Netflix
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024
JUNG_E is a sci-fi film about creating an AI soldier in a dystopian future.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kill Boksoon, a captivating action thriller about a single mom who is also a skilled assassin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Call is a mystery thriller of the connection between two women across time through a call.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Space Sweepers is a sci-fi adventure about a crew of space scavengers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sports drama, Dream is about a coach training homeless men for a football tournament.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
20th Century Girl is an old-school rom-com set in the 90s about a high school love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Tune in for Love is a slow-burn romance film about a couple reconnecting after a decade.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet & Sour is another rom-com about a couple drifting apart due to work demands.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Action drama movie Pandora is about a man becoming a hero after a nuclear disaster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Night in Paradise, a noir movie about revenge, betrayal, and complex characters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated gems of Indian regional cinema to watch on OTT
Find Out More