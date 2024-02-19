Top 10 must-watch Korean movies on Netflix

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2024

JUNG_E is a sci-fi film about creating an AI soldier in a dystopian future.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kill Boksoon, a captivating action thriller about a single mom who is also a skilled assassin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Call is a mystery thriller of the connection between two women across time through a call.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Space Sweepers is a sci-fi adventure about a crew of space scavengers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sports drama, Dream is about a coach training homeless men for a football tournament.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

20th Century Girl is an old-school rom-com set in the 90s about a high school love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tune in for Love is a slow-burn romance film about a couple reconnecting after a decade.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sweet & Sour is another rom-com about a couple drifting apart due to work demands.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Action drama movie Pandora is about a man becoming a hero after a nuclear disaster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Night in Paradise, a noir movie about revenge, betrayal, and complex characters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 underrated gems of Indian regional cinema to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More