Top 10 must-watch Malayalam murder mysteries to stream on Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
| Mar 24, 2024
Yavanika is a classic movie revolving around the investigation of a missing person which ends with a shocking reveal. On Dinsey+ Hotstar.
The CBI movie series is a long-running series featuring Sethurama Iyer solving crimes. On Netflix.
Memories follows an alcoholic police officer trying to solve a serial killer case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The Drishyam series follows a family’s desperate attempt to cover up their involvement in a young man's disappearance. On Prime Video.
The Priest is about a retired cop who comes back to the job to investigate the murder of an old couple. On Prime Video.
Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, reopens a cold case of caste-related violence from the 1950s. On Sun NXT.
Ee Thanutha Veluppankalathu follows a police officer investigating the murders of wealthy individuals. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Mumbai Police follows a non-linear story about a senior police officer's murder with a surprising twist. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Anjaam Pathiraa is a psychological thriller following a serial killer and his victims. On Aha.
