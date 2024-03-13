Top 10 must-watch Malayalam web series on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 13, 2024
Scam 2003 – The Telgi Story is a biographical crime drama depicting the notorious Telgi scam. On Sony Liv.
Love ETC is a romantic drama delving into the complexities of love and trust. On YouTube.
Alambanz, a popular comedy series depicting the antics of friends in a small town. On YouTube.
Eastern Rock Paper Scissors is a women-centric series following three princesses navigating life together. On YouTube.
Karikku's relatable web series follows quirky school-life antics with a familiar cast in Plus Two Class. On YouTube.
Just Married Things followed a newlywed couple's comedic struggles for a happy married life. On YouTube.
Premier Padmini is an anecdotal comedy exploring middle-class attachments to first possessions. On YouTube.
Thera Para is the story of unemployed friends' comedic struggles and drug-related challenges. On YouTube.
Nancy is a thriller series revealing hidden secrets within a couple's seemingly perfect life. On Ullu.
