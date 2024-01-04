Top 10 must-watch off-beat Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024
Ship of Theseus is an anthology film exploring philosophical ideas through three interconnected stories. On YouTube.
Lipstick Under My Burkha is a bold and unapologetic portrayal of four women's secret lives, challenging societal norms and gender roles. On Prime Video.
Peepli Live puts forward a satirical take on farmer suicides and media sensationalism. On Netflix.
Masaan is a poignant drama exploring themes of love, grief, and societal taboos. On Disney+ Hotstar.
LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is an experimental film shot in a found footage style. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Aankhon Dekhi, a philosophical drama about a man who decides to believe only what he sees. On JioCinema.
Tumbbad is a dark fantasy film exploring greed and mythology, set in a rural Indian village. On Prime Video.
Titli is a gritty drama about a dysfunctional family involved in a carjacking and all the incidents that take place after. On Prime Video.
Newton is a black comedy movie centered around a government clerk's attempts to conduct free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden area. On Prime Video.
Andhadhun is a suspense thriller with elements of dark humor with unexpected twists. On YouTube.
