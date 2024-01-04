Top 10 must-watch off-beat Bollywood movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Ship of Theseus is an anthology film exploring philosophical ideas through three interconnected stories. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lipstick Under My Burkha is a bold and unapologetic portrayal of four women's secret lives, challenging societal norms and gender roles. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Peepli Live puts forward a satirical take on farmer suicides and media sensationalism. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Masaan is a poignant drama exploring themes of love, grief, and societal taboos. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

LSD: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha is an experimental film shot in a found footage style. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aankhon Dekhi, a philosophical drama about a man who decides to believe only what he sees. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad is a dark fantasy film exploring greed and mythology, set in a rural Indian village. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Titli is a gritty drama about a dysfunctional family involved in a carjacking and all the incidents that take place after. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Newton is a black comedy movie centered around a government clerk's attempts to conduct free and fair elections in a conflict-ridden area. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhadhun is a suspense thriller with elements of dark humor with unexpected twists. On YouTube.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Merry Christmas, twisted Indian thrillers to catch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More