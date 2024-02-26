Top 10 must-watch psychological thrillers on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Karthik Calling Karthik is the psychological journey of self-discovery of a man struggling from childhood trauma. On Netflix.
Phobia follows a woman with agoraphobia who experiences paranoia in her new home. On Amazon Prime Video.
Damaged revolves around a ruthless cop investigating a series of murders linked to a seductive killer. On MX Player
Game Over is about a game designer battling her fears and a serial killer, diving into a psychological survival game. On Netflix.
Bhram follows an author who confronts PTSD-induced hallucinations, uncovering a chilling mystery in Shimla. On ZEE5.
A brilliant cop tackles heinous crimes, exploring the twisted minds of criminals in a crime-ridden city. Watch Abhay on ZEE5
Breathe: Into the Shadows is a twisted kidnapping case, leading to a psychological cat-and-mouse game. On Prime Video.
A woman with amnesia becomes embroiled in a murder investigation, confronting her own dark past in The Girl on the Train on Netflix.
Forensic experts unravel a series of murders intertwined with mythology, Asur delves into the psyche of a deranged killer. On JioCinema.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness follows a ruthless cop who battles psychopathic criminals. On Disney+ Hotstar.
