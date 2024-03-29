Top 10 must watch romantic Telugu films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 29, 2024

Ninnu Kori on Prime Video showcases the complexities of relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geetha Govindam on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases sizzling chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.

Majili on Disney Plus Hotstar showcases the complexities of love and forgiveness.

Magadheera on Aha stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in main roles.

Fidaa on Netflix is a story about couple's long-distance relationship.

Darling on Prime Video stars Prabhas in main role.

Ye Maya Chesave on ZEE5 is a film that captures the complexities of love.

Bommarillu on Prime Video is about the struggles of Siddharth as he rebels against his father.

Love Story on Aha is about a Christian Zumba instructor who falls in love with a upper caste Hindu girl.

Arjun Reddy is an intense love story between Arjun and Preethi. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

