Top 10 must watch short crime series on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 09, 2024

Sherlock (2010): Benedict Cumberbatch plays Sherlock Holmes in this modern retelling of the detective stories, which takes place in present-day London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The White Lotus is a witty social satire that takes place in a posh Hawaiian resort and chronicles the antics of several visitors and staff members over the course of a week-long metamorphosis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

We Own This City chronicles the emergence and demise of the Gun Trace Task Force of the Baltimore Police Department and is based on actual events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Seven Seconds: A show that delves into the fallout and racial tensions following a white police officer's hit-and-run.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Candy (2022): The drama depicts the true story of Candy Montgomery, a homemaker who brutally conducts a violent deed in 1980s Texas.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the psychological thriller The Undoing, a therapist's life falls apart as she and her family become embroiled in a murder investigation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Staircase chronicles the story of Michael Peterson, who was found guilty of killing his wife and buried her at the foot of their stairwell.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unbelievable: A true crime miniseries about a lady accused of fabricating a report of being raped and the ensuing investigation that leads to the perpetrator's capture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Night Manager: To penetrate the inner circle of an arms dealer, a former British soldier who is now a hotel night manager is hired.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love & Death: The story revolves around Candy Montgomery, a Texas homemaker whose extramarital affair results in a high-profile homicide.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Joker 2, Top 9 psychological thrillers to stream on Netflix

 

 Find Out More