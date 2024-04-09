Top 10 must watch short crime series on OTT
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sherlock (2010): Benedict Cumberbatch plays Sherlock Holmes in this modern retelling of the detective stories, which takes place in present-day London.
The White Lotus is a witty social satire that takes place in a posh Hawaiian resort and chronicles the antics of several visitors and staff members over the course of a week-long metamorphosis.
We Own This City chronicles the emergence and demise of the Gun Trace Task Force of the Baltimore Police Department and is based on actual events.
Seven Seconds: A show that delves into the fallout and racial tensions following a white police officer's hit-and-run.
Candy (2022): The drama depicts the true story of Candy Montgomery, a homemaker who brutally conducts a violent deed in 1980s Texas.
In the psychological thriller The Undoing, a therapist's life falls apart as she and her family become embroiled in a murder investigation.
The Staircase chronicles the story of Michael Peterson, who was found guilty of killing his wife and buried her at the foot of their stairwell.
Unbelievable: A true crime miniseries about a lady accused of fabricating a report of being raped and the ensuing investigation that leads to the perpetrator's capture.
The Night Manager: To penetrate the inner circle of an arms dealer, a former British soldier who is now a hotel night manager is hired.
Love & Death: The story revolves around Candy Montgomery, a Texas homemaker whose extramarital affair results in a high-profile homicide.
