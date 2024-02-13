Top 10 must-watch short films on Prime Video, YouTube and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 13, 2024
Chutney tells a captivating story about secrets and manipulation. On Prime Video.
Ahalya thriller short film puts a modern twist on the ancient myth of Ahalya. On Prime Video.
The School Bag tells the story of a mother who fulfills her son's last wish after he becomes a victim of terrorism. On Prime Video.
That Day After Every Day tackles the issue of eve-teasing and women's safety in India. On YouTube.
Interior Café Night is a poignant tale of love and second chances. On Prime Video.
Kriti is a psychological thriller revolving around a psychiatrist and his patient. On YouTube.
Tamaash portrays the emotional journey of a street performer and his relationship with his daughter. On MUBI.
Mehrooni explores the dynamics of a father-son relationship against societal norms and expectations. On YouTube.
A Monsoon Date traces a woman's journey of exploring her desires and sexuality. On Prime Video.
Sisak is a silent LGBTQ+ short film that depicts the unspoken love between two men in Mumbai's local trains. On YouTube.
