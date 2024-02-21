Top 10 must-watch Sony LIV originals
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Cubicles is a lighthearted drama following the everyday corporate life of Piyush.
Cheran’s Journey follows the Five-time National Award winner Cheran who makes his OTT debut.
Chamak is a critically acclaimed musical drama revolving around the life of a young rapper.
Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story, revolves around one of the biggest scams that India saw.
Gullak is a family drama that takes a comical hit at the middle-class families of India.
Featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead role, Maharani is a political drama following the struggle for power by CM Rani Bharti.
Rocket Boys is based on, Pokhran nuclear test Operation Smiling Buddha which was India’s first nuclear bomb test.
College Romance follows the adventures of 7 students during their college times.
Avrodh is an action thriller series, based on the book India's Most Fearless 2.
The Jengaburu Curse is set against the backdrop of Bauxite mining, paired with unexplained deaths.
