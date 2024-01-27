Top 10 must-watch Tamil theatrical releases now streaming on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2024
Por Thonzil tops the chart as the most-liked Tamil theatrical movie. On Sony LIV.
Viduthalai Part 1 featuring Vijay Sethupathi at the second spot, the second part of the movie is also expected to release this year. On Zee5.
Superstar Rajinikanth’s Jailer comes at the third spot. On Prime Video.
Critically acclaimed thriller mystery, Chithha at the fourth spot. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Action drama movie, Jigarthanda Double X at the fifth spot, stream on Netflix.
Mark Antony, a movie about time travel was also highly liked, finishing at the sixth spot. On Prime Video.
Vijay’s blockbuster movie Leo comes at the seventh spot on Netflix.
Historical action drama, Ponniyin Selvan: II featuring Aishwarya Rai finishes at the eighth spot. On Prime Video.
Ajith’s Thunivu, a heist thriller movie at the ninth spot. Streaming on Netflix.
Maamannan a political drama movie comes at the last spot. Watch on Netflix.
