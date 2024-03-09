Top 10 must-watch Telugu web series on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024

Locked follows a neurosurgeon trapped with a dead body who unravels dark secrets in a psychological thriller. On Aha.

Masti's on Prime Video follows four friends who embark on a comedic journey of laughter, love, and friendship.

CommitMental is a romantic comedy that follows Phani and Anu's rollercoaster relationship with humor and heart. On Aha.

Sin is a gritty crime thriller that intertwines lives amidst tragic events, keeping viewers suspenseful.

Pitta Kathalu on Netflix explores love, betrayal, and redemption with compelling narratives.

Mail revolves around an aspiring filmmaker delves into a mysterious email, uncovering deceit and intrigue. On Aha.

Amrutham Dhvitheeyamon Zee5 is a quirky sitcom revisits beloved characters with humorous adventures.

Super Over is a fast-paced sports thriller follows small-time criminals in a high-stakes cricket betting racket. On Aha.

The Baker and the Beauty on Prime Video is a romance drama that portrays the challenges of love between a baker and a famous actress.

