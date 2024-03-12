Top 10 nail-biting legal Korean Dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Mar 12, 2024
A Lawyer faces downfall, finds redemption through teaching, and an unlikely ally in Why Her on Viki.
Divorce Attorney Shin revolves around a music professor turned divorce lawyer, facing personal and professional challenges. On Netflix.
Witch at Court follows a ruthless prosecutor and rookie team up to fight sex crimes. On Netflix.
Stranger is the story of a prosecutor and police lieutenant who investigate corruption and a cold case. On Netflix.
Diary Of A Prosecutor is a relaxed portrayal of prosecutors' lives, focusing on relatable moments and challenges. On Netflix.
Your Honor follows a man who assumes his judge twin brother's identity, navigating legal complexities. On Viki.
Lawless Lawyer is the story of unconventional attorneys seeking justice in intense courtroom battles. On on MX Player.
Juvenile Justice follows a judge who reevaluates the approach to juvenile offenders, challenging societal norms. On Netflix.
Students at Hankuk University Law School solve a murder mystery involving a professor in Law School on Netflix.
May it Please the Court is the story of a corporate lawyer who navigates defending a pharma company and a murder case. On Disney+ Hotstar.
