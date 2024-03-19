Top 10 nail biting Malayalam thrillers to stream on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Trance, another Fahadh Faasil movie where he delivers a captivating performance in a visually stunning crime drama on Prime Video.
Virus is a gripping drama on Zee5 depicting the real-life events surrounding the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala.
Mammootty delivers a standout performance in Kannur Squad, an adrenaline-fueled thriller on Disney+Hotstar.
Garudan is a suspenseful thriller on Prime Video that challenges viewers to uncover the true culprit among three individuals.
Fahadh Faasil shined in Malik, a crime drama on Prime Video, presenting a fresh perspective on themes of revenge and betrayal.
Joji, an adaptation of Macbeth on Prime Video, explores themes of greed and downfall within a family context.
Jana Gana Mana is a thought-provoking thriller on Netflix that delves into complex societal issues.
Rorshach is an intriguing psychological thriller on Disney+Hotstar that keeps audiences guessing until the end.
Nayattu is a raw and intense survival thriller on Netflix, portraying the challenges faced by honest police officers with authenticity.
C U Soon is a compelling mystery thriller on Prime Video that explores the uncertainties of social media with gripping intensity.
