Top 10 national award-winning movies to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Byari follows the story of a young girl who gets forced to marry a man thrice her age. On YouTube.
Village Rockstar is a movie about a small town girl who has a dream of making a rockstar band. On Netflix.
Antaheen is a movie that showcases various different emotions through 4 different stories. On YouTube.
Kanchivaram is the story of a dad who does everything to fullfill his dream of gifting his daughter a silk saree on her wedding day. On Zee5.
After getting to know that his wife is cheating on him, a man tries to reconnect with his father whose wife left him for being unfaithful. watch Kalpurush on Prime Video.
Shantham is a feature film set during a political strife which teaches individuals valuable lessons. On YouTube.
Maya Darpan follows the story of a woman stuck in a serious dilemma. On YouTube.
Ijaazat is a touching romance story of a divorced couple reminiscing their past when they get reunited after years. On YouTube.
15 Park Avenue follows Meethi, a schizophrenic woman trying to find her imaginary family in Kolkata. On Prime Video.
