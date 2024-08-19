Top 10 National Film Award winning movies you must watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 19, 2024

Gulmohar stars Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore in main roles. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Fouja is about the desire to join Indian Army.

KGF Chapter 2 is a blockbuster hit film that you need to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Uunchai is a story based on the journey of three friends. Stream on ZEE5.

The Kutch Express on Shemaroo is about a family drama that highlights socio-cultural landscape in Gujarat.

Thiruchitrambalam available to watch on Prime Video stars Dhanush and Nithya Menen in main roles.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 streaming on Amazon Prime Video stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram and others in main roles.

Aattam: The Play is a thriller that deals with betrayal and much more. Watch on Prime Video.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra can be watched on Hotstar.

Kantara stars Rishabh Shetty in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

