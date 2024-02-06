Top 10 neo-noir dramas on Prime Video, JioCinema and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 06, 2024
Manorama Six Feet Under is a neo-noir mystery following Satyaveer, a failed writer investigating the mysterious death of Manorama. On Prime Video.
Munnariyippu is a Malayalam thriller featuring Mammootty in the role of a convict claiming innocence, with a journalist drawn into his story. On Prime Video.
No Smoking is an Anurag Kashyap's neo-noir film based on a Stephen King short story, exploring addiction and rehabilitation. On JioCinema.
99 is set around the India-South Africa Cricket betting scandal in 1999, focusing on two men's struggles to achieve success. On Prime Video.
Ishqiya, a dark comedy neo-noir featuring Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah, and Arshad Warsi in a revenge plot. On JioCinema.
Kaminey is a thriller movie with Shahid Kapoor in a double role, portraying the rivalry between twin brothers connected to the Mumbai Underworld. On Netflix.
Varun Dhawan stars in Badlapur, a brutal revenge-themed film, depicting violent rage against those responsible for the death of the protagonist's family. On JioCinema.
Being Cyrus is an English-language Indian film with Saif Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah, exploring the dark twists within the Sethna family. On Prime Video.
Ek Hasina Thi is another revenge film starring Urmila Matondkar and Saif Ali Khan, depicting a woman's transformation and pursuit of revenge after betrayal. On Prime Video.
Raman Raghav 2.0 is another one of Anurag Kashyap's films based on the real-life serial killer Raman Raghav, showcasing brutality and mental states. On Zee5.
