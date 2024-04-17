Top 10 new-age Malayalam movies to watch on Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Apr 17, 2024
Bramayugam is a 2024 release following the story of a folk singer and his discovery of an ancient tradition. On Sony Liv.
Premalu is a love triangle romance drama of a girl stuck between her two potential partners. On Hotstar.
2018 is a survival movie set around the 2018 Kerala floods. On Sony Liv.
Kannur Squad is a gripping tale of a police officer and his time trying to catch a gang. On Hotstar.
Neru follows the story of a blind sculptor seeking justice after suffering from trauma. On Hotstar.
Rorschach is a revenge movie following Luke Antony's journey to get his revenge. On Hotstar.
Jana Gana Mana follows the steps taken by a cop and a lawyer after the brutal death of a professor. On Netflix.
Kaathal follows the political journey of a retired bank secretary. On Prime Video.
Hridayam is a coming-of-age story of Arun in his different phases of life. On Hotstar.
Romancham is a horror comedy about 7 seven friends who accidentally summon a spirit. On Hotstar.
