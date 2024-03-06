Top 10 new Amazon Prime Video releases to look forward to in March

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

Ricky Stanicky is a comedy-drama about childhood friends using an imaginary friend as an alibi. Releasing on March 7.

Road House is the reimagining of the 1989 film about a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer, also releasing on 8th March.

Invincible Season 2 Part 2, the final four episodes of the adult animated superhero drama will release on March 14.

Frida is a biographical documentary based on the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, also releasing on March 14.

Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés is a cooking show featuring celebrities cooking with chef José Andrés. Releasing on March 19.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical thriller releasing on March 21 about a young girl starting underground radio during India's freedom struggle.

Tig Notaro: Hello Again, the upcoming stand-up comedy special by Tig Notaro.

American Rust: Broken Justice is a crime thriller series releasing on March 28 about a police chief solving a bombing case.

Hope On The Street is an upcoming musical documentary about BTS member J-Hope.

Family drama based on a novel, The Baxters follows a woman discovering her husband's affair.

