Top 10 new Amazon Prime Video releases to look forward to in March
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
Ricky Stanicky is a comedy-drama about childhood friends using an imaginary friend as an alibi. Releasing on March 7.
Road House is the reimagining of the 1989 film about a former UFC fighter working as a bouncer, also releasing on 8th March.
Invincible Season 2 Part 2, the final four episodes of the adult animated superhero drama will release on March 14.
Frida is a biographical documentary based on the life of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, also releasing on March 14.
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés is a cooking show featuring celebrities cooking with chef José Andrés. Releasing on March 19.
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical thriller releasing on March 21 about a young girl starting underground radio during India's freedom struggle.
Tig Notaro: Hello Again, the upcoming stand-up comedy special by Tig Notaro.
American Rust: Broken Justice is a crime thriller series releasing on March 28 about a police chief solving a bombing case.
Hope On The Street is an upcoming musical documentary about BTS member J-Hope.
Family drama based on a novel, The Baxters follows a woman discovering her husband's affair.
