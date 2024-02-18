Top 10 new highest rated Malayalam films to watch on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 18, 2024
Jana Gana Mana was a legal drama with a strong central performance, that explores moral issues. On Netflix.
Thallumaala, an action film praised for its style and fight choreography. On Netflix.
Nayattu is a thriller movie, examining the plight of powerless police officers in a corrupt system. On JioCinema.
Varane Avashyamund is a feel-good film about two veterans navigating a relationship. On Aha.
Thrishanku, a lighthearted comedy about a couple's interrupted elopement. On Netflix.
2018 was a survival drama based on the 2018 floods in Kerala, showcasing how people worked together to face it. On Sony Liv.
RDX is a conventional action film inspired by the action movies of South Indian cinema. On Netflix.
Iratta is a police procedural with a troubled protagonist and shocking revelations that will keep you hooked. On Netflix.
Minnal Murali is a superhero film with humor and a unique perspective on the genre. On Netflix.
12th Man starring Mohanlal is the story of 12 friends whose life takes a turn after a single phone call. On Disney+ Hotstar.
