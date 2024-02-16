Salaar, Dunki and other Top 10 new OTT releases to watch this week
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 16, 2024
Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to entertain over the weekend? His movie Dunki directed by Rajkumar Hirani is now on Netflix.
Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story that was mired in massive controversy is now on Zee5. It is about women from Kerala being brainwashed to convert and join ISIS.
The Hindi version of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire is now on Disney Plus Hotstar. Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas' movie is high on action and violence.
Love Storiyaan released on Amazon Prime Video on Valentine's Day. Watch it to know some interesting stories about happily ever afters.
House of Ninjas is on Netflix. The story revolves around Haru Tawara who gets attracted to a mysterious young woman at work.
Ready, Set, Love on Netflix is about a women going into government-sponsored dating show to find a perfect gentleman.
Players is a witty rom-com on Netflix that will entertain you to the core. It is about flings, dating and more.
Einstein and the Bomb on Netflix is about the famous Albert Einstein. What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? is how the show is summarised.
Queen Elizabeth on Zee5 is funny, entertaining and unconventional. It is about a woman who turns her life around after getting to know that she is ill.
This is Me Now starring Jennifer Lopez is on Amazon Prime Video. It narrates her version of love.
