Top 10 new releases on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT to watch for an entertaining weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 10, 2024
Mahesh Babu's action-packed Telugu movie Guntur Kaaram has released on Netflix. It is about a crime lord falling in love with a journalist.
Dhanush's action adventure drama Captain Miller is now available on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has Dhanush in the most badass avatar.
Bhakshak that follows the story of a journalist investigating shocking case of abuse in a shelter home is now available on Netflix.
Lantrani has released on Zee5. Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar, Johnny Lever and more make up for the cast of the film.
The season of Korean thriller web series A Killer Paradox is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around a student who tries hard to cover up a crime.
Kannada action drama Kaatera is now streaming on Zee5. It has received good reviews and 8.2 rating on IMDb.
Brie Larson's The Marvels is now available to watch on Disney+Hotstar. Dive into the world of superheroes with this one over the weekend.
Upgraded released on Amazon Prime Video on February 9. It is a fresh romantic drama to watch before Valentine's Day.
Want something spooky? 2023 release The Nun II has now released on JioCinema. Watch it at your own risk.
Aarya season 3 Antim Vaar is available to stream on Disney+Hotstar. It is an intriguing crime thriller with Sushmita Sen playing the lead.
Have a fun weekend with Khichdi 2 as it is now streaming on Zee5. It is guaranteed to make you laugh.
Want something romantic before the Valentine's Day? Watch the new film Joruga Husharuga on Amazon Prime Video.
