Top 10 new releases on Netflix to binge-watch over the weekend

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal started streaming on Netflix on January 26. It is among the top trending movies across the globe.

A Girl and Her Guard Dog is a Japanese Manga series. It is about a girl falling for a man who only sees her as his boss' granddaughter.

Alexander: The Making of a God is a docuseries revolving around the life of Alexander The Great. It started streaming on January 31.

Baby Bandito on Netflix is about a skater who pulls off the most interesting and thrilling heist of the season.

Badland Hunters is about a huntsman who save a teenager held captive by a doctor.

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown has been recently added to Netflix. The story revolves around mixed martial art fighters preparing for an underground event.

Orion and the Dark is an animated movie penned by Charlie Kaufman. The story is about Orion who is scared of dark but he overcomes his fears.

2022 film The Lost City is also now available on Netflix. It is a comedy drama starring Sandra Bullock and more. Watch it for an entertaining weekend.

Doctor Slump is a Korean web series that revolves around two burnt-out doctors and how their meeting changes their lives.

Griselda is about an ambitious woman who creates the most successful cartels in the history.

