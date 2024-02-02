Top 10 new releases on Netflix to binge-watch over the weekend
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 02, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal started streaming on Netflix on January 26. It is among the top trending movies across the globe.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Girl and Her Guard Dog is a Japanese Manga series. It is about a girl falling for a man who only sees her as his boss' granddaughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Alexander: The Making of a God is a docuseries revolving around the life of Alexander The Great. It started streaming on January 31.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baby Bandito on Netflix is about a skater who pulls off the most interesting and thrilling heist of the season.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Badland Hunters is about a huntsman who save a teenager held captive by a doctor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown has been recently added to Netflix. The story revolves around mixed martial art fighters preparing for an underground event.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Orion and the Dark is an animated movie penned by Charlie Kaufman. The story is about Orion who is scared of dark but he overcomes his fears.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
2022 film The Lost City is also now available on Netflix. It is a comedy drama starring Sandra Bullock and more. Watch it for an entertaining weekend.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Doctor Slump is a Korean web series that revolves around two burnt-out doctors and how their meeting changes their lives.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Griselda is about an ambitious woman who creates the most successful cartels in the history.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Best Korean hair care tips to maintain the long length of your hair
Find Out More