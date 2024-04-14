Top 10 new web series, films on Netflix that are definitely binge-watch worthy

Apr 14, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's film Amar Singh Chamkila is already trending on Netflix. The story narrates the journey of famous Punjabi singer.

The Hijacking of Flight 601 is based on a true story. SAM Colombia Flight HK-1274 was hijacked by two soccer players with passengers.

The third season of As the Crow Flies is out now. It is said to be the final season of the Turkish drama.

Anthracite is all about a daughter hunting for her missing reporter mother after a weird case gets reopened.

What Jennifer Did is a shocking tale of a girl who hired hitmen to kill her parents.

Disappear Completely is now on Netflix. It is about a photographer who gets deprived of his five senses.

Stolen is an emotional drama. It is a Swedish drama based on a novel by Ann-Helén Laestadius.

Love, Divided is a romantic comedy drama that is now trending on Netflix. A pianist and games inventor fall in love in this one!

Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is a fun watch for the kids. Woody Woodpecker's new home is in danger in this one.

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment has caught everyone's attention. It is about a sheriff carrying out a social experiment in jail.

